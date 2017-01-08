× Butler fined for court storming after Villanova win

New York, NY–The Big East Conference has imposed a $5,000 fine against Butler after hundreds of fans rushed onto the basketball court after the Bulldog’s win over the visiting Villanova last Wednesday.

The Big East Conference has a court storming policy which limits access to the playing court and “prohibits spectators from entering the competition area before, during or after a game.”

The statement on the fine did credit the Butler athletics staff preparedness to assist game referees, players and coaches from both teams to safely leave the basketball court area.

The Big East and Butler agreed the fine would be donated to a charity.

Butler Athletics has designated Be The Match as the charity to receive the funding.

Butler Vice President/Director of Athletics Barry Collier said, “Butler will make the contribution from our Bulldog Club account, which is the fundraising arm of Butler Athletics. We appreciate the support of our great fans.”