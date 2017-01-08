× Carmel Police investigate early morning deadly crash

CARMEL, Ind. — An early Sunday morning accident in Carmel just before 3:00 a.m. has claimed the life of one woman and has one person under arrest for possibly being under the influence of alcohol.

Carmel Police are reporting that a man traveling east bound on 96th struck a woman on the driver’s side of her car who was pulling out of the River Road Apartments.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident while the male driver of the pickup was taken into custody and may be facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

96th Street has been closed between Gray Road and Randall Drive while the reconstruction team continues their investigation.