Columbus crash sends SUV into telephone pole

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A woman was injured Sunday morning when a crash sent the SUV she was driving into a telephone pole in Columbus.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Washington Street and North National Road around 8:30 a.m.

Officers say the woman’s SUV collided with a red pickup truck before landing on the pole.

When officers first arrived, the woman was unresponsive. She was then extricated and taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately released.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. No other injuries were reported.