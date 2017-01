Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- It's that time of year when people try to stick to their New Year's resolutions, and one of the most common ones is eating healthier. Many of us want to eat better, but don't know where to start. We chatted with St Vincent Health System Dietician Chloe Miller about how to make it a little easier.

Want to make the muffins Chloe showed us during the interview? Click here for the recipe.