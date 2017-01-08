Georgia Tech swim team’s snow day shenanigans go viral

BLACKSBURG, Va — Georgia Tech’s swim team took the internet by storm with a video showing their swimmers playing in the fresh powder that was recently dumped on the East Coast.

According to the Georgia Tech Facebook page, the swimmers got snowed into their hotel after their meet at Virginia Tech was cancelled. So, they went outside for a little extra practice.

You can see the swimmers working on their 4×50 relay, as they glide across the snow in their respective swim styles. They compete in perfect form, but it makes us cold just watching them!

As of Sunday morning, the Facebook post had more than 2.9 million views.