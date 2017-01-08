IN Focus: New governor takes office Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb (R-IN) takes office on Monday, succeeding VP-elect Mike Pence (R-IN) who leaves office after four years as governor.

Holcomb held a news conference Thursday to discuss his priorities for the Indiana legislative session.

His policy priorities focus on an honestly balanced budget, keeping Indiana "laser-focused" on jobs, education and workforce development, attacking the drug epidemic and delivering "great government service" to Hoosiers.

Also during the news conference, Holcomb said they will focus on a 20-year plan to fund roads and bridges and work to raise the pay for Indiana State Police.

Holcomb was joined by Lieutenant Governor-elect Suzanne Crouch, numerous state agency officials and private sector leaders.

He will take over Monday as governor from Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

"As excited as Suzanne and I are for the next four days to unfold, we are even more excited for the coming four months, in fact the next four years, for all the work that lies ahead and all of the opportunity that comes with that work," said Holcomb. "I can assure people around the world once again that in Indiana you can get a good return on your investment.

In the video above, the IN Focus team previews Holcomb's inauguration and his 2017 agenda.

And in the video below, see Holcomb's entire press conference Thursday unveiling his plans for the year ahead.