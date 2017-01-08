× Jobs that could have the biggest pay raises in 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. — If you aren’t the CEO of a company or the owner of a sports franchise, you are probably hoping that 2017 will translate into a couple of more dollars in your paycheck.

And according to the US government, that has been happening and will continue to happen in 2017.

The government recently said the amount of money an average worker earns rose by 2.9% last year (2016) to $26 an hour — the biggest increase since 2009. For years pay raises lagged at around 2% annually or less.

Pay is finally rising after years of sluggish growth amid prolonged gains in hiring that have lowered the unemployment rate to 4.7% and shrunken the pool of skilled workers for hire. Most economists expect wages to continue to rise as companies compete more aggressively to attract or retain key employees.

Although wages are rising across the board, some types of jobs and certain industries are doing much better than others.

Wage gains appear to be concentrated in premium jobs that require a lot of expertise. At the same time pay is rising rapidly for more plentiful entry-level jobs that don’t require as much skill per a study done by Market Watch.

Jobs that should have the biggest pay increases are: