× One last frigid day before temps warm up and precipitation returns

Good Sunday morning! Arctic air sticks over the region for one last day before high pressure moves off to the east and southerly winds develops.

You need to take precautions to stay safe in the frigid air once again today. Wind chills to -10º continue into mid morning.

High pressure remains the dominate feature of our weather today keeping us dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Southerly winds help bump our temperatures above freezing Monday afternoon. Most of Monday will be dry but a disturbance moving in will bring a few spotty snow showers in the evening hours.

Overnight freezing rain is possible for a few hours before temperatures climb changing precipitation over to rain. Travel during the early morning hours Tuesday may be hazardous.

Temperatures are on a bit of a roller coaster ride next week. Due to the wide range in temperatures, precipitation will also vary from snow, wintry mix to rain.