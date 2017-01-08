One last frigid day before temps warm up and precipitation returns

Posted 6:17 AM, January 8, 2017, by
meteo-wind-chill-adjusts

Good Sunday morning! Arctic air sticks over the region for one last day before high pressure moves off to the east and southerly winds develops.

wind-flow

You need to take precautions to stay safe in the frigid air once again today. Wind chills to -10º continue into mid morning.

meteo-wind-chill-adjusts

High pressure remains the dominate feature of our weather today keeping us dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

adi-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

Southerly winds help bump our temperatures above freezing Monday afternoon. Most of Monday will be dry but a disturbance moving in will bring a few spotty snow showers in the evening hours.

adi-2-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

Overnight freezing rain is possible for a few hours before temperatures climb changing precipitation over to rain. Travel during the early morning hours Tuesday may be hazardous.

adi-3-latest-rpm-4km-12km-72hr

Temperatures are on a bit of a roller coaster ride next week. Due to the wide range in temperatures, precipitation will also vary from snow, wintry mix to rain.

br-am-7-day-forecast-int