Watch Mike Pence’s farewell to Hoosiers as he prepares to take on the White House

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President-elect Mike Pence has released a video to bid farewell to the Hoosiers he’s served since 2013.

In the video, Pence summarized some of things that were accomplished during his four years in office.

“I am so proud of the people of Indiana,” he said. “Hoosiers are known around America for being good and kind-hearted people, always willing to help each other in times of need, but as I learned traveling across this country, our state has also become synonymous with fiscal responsibility, innovation and a growing economy.”

Pence began his speech by touting how he held the line on spending with balanced budgets and record reserves.

He highlighted that Indiana’s economy added more than 165,000 new private sector jobs and the state’s unemployment rate was cut in half.

Pence referenced the Healthy Indiana Plan when arguing that healthcare can be improved upon and cost can be driven down with consumer choices and preventive care without federal mandates, taxes and fees.

Pence ended his speech by thanking Hoosiers for the opportunity to serve the state.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your governor. I know the best days for Indiana and America are yet to come,” he said.