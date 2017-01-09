× 14-year-old killed in Beech Grove robbery identified as Arsenal Tech student

BEECH GROVE, Ind.– Indianapolis Public Schools said a 14-year-old boy killed Saturday morning in Beech Grove was a student at Arsenal Technical High School.

A security guard fatally shot Earnest Sneed and Seth Easley after they tried to rob him at gunpoint, according to police. The incident occurred outside The Grove Sports Bar on Alton and Emerson Ave. shortly before 1 a.m. The 23-year-old security guard and his mother were hired by a private company to serve as outside bar security.

They noticed two males pacing suspiciously up and down Emerson Ave. and were about to call 911 when officials say they approached. Sneed reportedly brandished a stolen handgun when he demanded that the mother and son security guards give him everything they had.

When the pair told him they only had a cell phone, officials say the demanded they give him that, and at some point the 23-year-old security guard fired his personal weapon, striking and killing the two suspects.

The adult man killed in the shooting was identified as Seth Easley. Police said the two suspects knew each other from Easley’s neighborhood and were not related.