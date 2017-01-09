Donald Trump responds on Twitter to Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes criticism

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – While most of the talk about the 74th Golden Globes centered around the winners, many are people are talking about Meryl Streep.

The actress accepted the Cecil B. deMille Award for her legendary career, using her speech to rail against President-elect Donald Trump. Without mentioning Trump by name, Streep recalled the moment he mocked a disabled New York Times reporter.

There was nothing good about it, but it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth. It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter. Someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back. It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it of out my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life. And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kinda gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.

Trump responded with a series of tweets directed at Streep early Monday morning, calling her “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never “mocked” a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him “groveling” when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!

