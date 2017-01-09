× DPW crews ready for overnight freezing rain

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In advance of the impending weather forecasts calling for rainfall Monday evening changing to possible freezing rain into early Tuesday morning, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) will be activating 40 drivers beginning at 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

Those drivers will be targeting areas such as bridge decks, overpasses and main thoroughfares and will continue monitoring weather conditions around the clock as temperatures shift overnight.

The Indy Snow Force Viewer will be available tonight as efforts will continue de-icing into Tuesday morning as needed.

Drivers can get real-time updates on DPW crew movements at www.indy.gov/snow.