Eric Holcomb to be sworn in Monday as Indiana's next governor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The state of Indiana will welcome a new leader Monday as Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb takes the oath of office.

The inauguration ceremony begins at 11 a.m. inside Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis.

Holcomb has spent the last few months as lieutenant governor during the Mike Pence administration. He became the Republican Party nominee for governor in July after Pence dropped out of the race to become Donald Trump’s running mate.

Sen. Dan Coats will serve as master of ceremonies for Monday’s event. Coats was recently nominated for national director of intelligence by the Trump administration.

In addition to Holcomb, Lt. Gov.-elect Suzanne Crouch, Attorney General-elect Curtis Hill, Superintendent-elect Jennifer McCormick and Auditor of State-designee Tera Klutz will be sworn in to their respective positions.

Monday’s ceremony will also have a special touch for Holcomb, a graduate of Hanover College—the Hanover College Choir will perform the national anthem.

There were several inauguration-oriented events over the weekend, including Saturday’s inaugural ball. Holcomb took part in a special photo shoot Sunday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Last week, he unveiled his legislative agenda, which includes a 20-year plan for roads and bridges, developing a skilled work force through education, attacking the state’s drug program and strengthening the economy.

Here’s a tentative rundown of Monday’s ceremony:

11:00 – Platform Party Enters onto Stage

11:03 – Master of Ceremonies, Senator Coats takes the podium to give Welcome

11:08 – Invocation, Rabbi Yisrael Gettinger, Congregation B’nai Torah

11:10 – Posting of the Colors, Indiana National Guard; National Anthem, Hanover College Concert Choir; Pledge of Allegiance, Nieces and Nephews of the Governor-Elect

11:15 – Administering Oath to Auditor of State by Chief Justice Rush

11:17 – Auditor of State, Tera K. Klutz, Comments

11:19 – Administering Oath to Superintendent of Public Instruction by Chief Justice Rush

11:21 – Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Comments

11:23 – Administering Oath to Attorney General-elect Hill by Chief Justice Rush

11:25 – Attorney General, Curtis Hill, Comments

11:27 – Administering Oath to Lieutenant Governor by Chief Justice Rush

11:29 – Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, Comments

11:31 – Administering Oath of Governor by Chief Justice Rush

11:33 – Governor Eric J. Holcomb Inaugural Address

11:45 – Benediction, Rev. Ronald Naylor

11:47 – Back Home Again in Indiana Song by Hanover College Concert Choir

11:50 to Noon – Indiana National Guard Band begins playing

11:50 – Platform Party Exits Stage

We’ll have live coverage of the inauguration ceremony on FOX59.com and the FOX59 app.