Former Lawrence North basketball star Jordan Hankins found dead at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — Jordan Hankins, a former basketball star at Indianapolis’ Lawrence North High School, had been found dead in her Northwestern University room.
The university said in a statement that Hankins’ body was found Monday afternoon. The statement from spokesman Carsten Parmenter said there is no indication of foul play or “any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community.”
The nature and cause of Hankins’ death will be determined by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Women’s basketball coach Joe McKeown is calling Jordan, a sophomore, a “remarkably dynamic young woman,” adding her death is a “devastating loss for our basketball family.”
Hankins was recruited out of Lawrence North, where she received Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Underclass All-State Honorable Mention in both 2013 and 2014.
Lawrence Township Schools released the following statement regarding Hankins’ passing:
The MSD of Lawrence Township and Lawrence North High School were shocked and saddened this evening to hear of the loss of graduate, Ms. Jordan Hankins. Jordan was a standout student in the Lawrence North High School Class of 2015 and a stellar member of the varsity girls basketball team. Per principal, Mr. Brett Crousore, “Jordan was kind, loving, competitive, and most importantly, well-respected by our entire school family.Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends tonight.”
Lawrence North varsity basketball coach, Chris Giffin, describes Jordan as, “a multi-faceted, compassionate, and extremely talented young woman. She was a wonderful student athlete and leader. Jordan had a huge heart and will be missed.”
Coach Giffin went on to share about Jordan’s compassion, demonstrated in his classroom regularly, where Jordan spent countless hours working with students with disabilities as both a friend and a teacher.
Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Jordan and we ask that the privacy of those affected by this tragic loss be respected.