× Gov. Holcomb introduces new position to combat Indiana’s drug crisis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– After taking office Monday morning, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed 11 executive orders, including one that creates a new position to help curb the state’s drug crisis.

Jim McClelland is the state’s first executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement.

“Since 1999, Indiana has seen a 500 percent increase in drug overdose deaths. This is an epidemic tragically affecting Hoosiers from every walk of life in every part of our state,” Governor Holcomb said. “This new position will provide the urgent and concerted attention required to effectively reduce the impact drug addiction is having on families, individuals and children.”

McClelland retired in 2015 as the CEO of Goodwill Industries of central Indiana after 41 years. In his new role, McClelland will serve as the chairman of Indiana’s Commission to Combat Drug Abuse, coordinate and direct the drug-related activities of nine Indiana state agencies, and measure results and outcomes of state programs to reduce addiction.

McClelland will report directly to Gov. Holcomb.

Indiana’s new governor also wants to work toward giving local communities the authority to establish syringe exchange programs, enhancing prevention with limits on opioid prescriptions, and creating tougher penalties for those who commit pharmacy robberies.

In total, 11 executive orders were signed by Holcomb on Monday. You can read more about them here.