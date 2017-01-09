Homeless veteran travels through Indiana to spread awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. - You may have seen him outside your county courthouse or library, but do you know his story?

Tim Watt is a homeless veteran making his way across the state spreading a powerful message about the plight of homeless Hoosiers.

According to the State, there were more than 5,700 homeless people in Indiana last year.

“Most people are out hiding because of that shame and that stigma attached to it. And I’m making people see me," Watt explained. "You don’t have to talk to me if you don’t want. You can walk on by ignore me if you want. That’s entirely up to you. But by God you’re going to see me.”

Watt was a FOX59 Community Hero in 2015. Back then, he had just begun his journey to visit each county in the state and spread awareness. Everywhere he goes, Watt never asks for anything. If people give him money, he keeps just enough to eat and get by. He donates the rest to homeless shelters and pantries in that community.

Watt has visited 55 counties so far and for the past several days he has been in Johnson County. We caught up with him as he was sitting in a library in Franklin looking up charities to donate to.

“There’s been no reason to turn back. I just keep putting one foot in front of the other and God just keeps directing my steps," he said.

He's hoping people hear his story and his mission catches on.

“I’m somebody’s daddy. I’m somebody’s brother. I’m somebody’s uncle. Somebody’s cousin. Somebody son. I’m just the same as anybody else. I’m just homeless,” he said.

Watt is headed to Columbus on Tuesday. If you'd like to keep up with his travels, you can visit his Facebook page here.