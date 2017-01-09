× Indianapolis names The Valley as ‘Neighborhood of the Month’ for January 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The City of Indianapolis’ “Neighborhood of the Month” for January 2017 is The Valley, located on the west side.

The Valley was named after the Great Flood of 1913 and sits between the White River and Harding Street. City officials say The Valley is historically one of the most industrialized areas of the city. The roots of the neighborhood can still be found in original houses from the 1800s. Some homes have been kept in the family for generations.

The neighborhood has two Ethiopian/Aretrian churches, a Hispanic grocery store, and recently opened Round Town Brewery and the Edison School for the Arts. It’s the closest neighborhood to the downtown district.

The Valley has the only established neighborhood association in West Indianapolis. The association was founded two years ago during conversations about the future of the GM Stamping Plant. The conversations resulted in a group of residents working to preserve and improve the quality of life in The Valley.

“I’m proud to highlight The Valley as the Neighborhood of the Month for January, 2017,” said Mayor Hogsett. “With celebrated cultural assets and a rich history of hardworking, committed citizens, The Valley serves as an example of what is possible when Indianapolis residents are dedicated to the success of their community.”

The mayor’s Polar Bear Pedal will feature a route that highlights The Valley and its riverfront area. City-County Councillor Jeff Miller, whose district includes The Valley, will also highlight initiatives in the neighborhood throughout the month.

“The Valley neighborhood is a great example of residents coming together to not only help determine the vision for their future, but also to partner with the City and other key stakeholders on the long but exciting journey to bring it to fruition,” said Councillor Miller.

Each month this year, Mayor Joe Hogsett will highlight an Indianapolis community for this initiative and feature community events and service projects.

Hoosiers are asked to use the hashtag #IndyNoM when posting on social media about The Valley in January. To nominate a neighborhood for Neighborhood of the Month, click here.