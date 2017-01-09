× Keith Urban to headline Firestone Legends Day concert at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Keith Urban will headline the annual Firestone Legends Day concert at this year’s Indianapolis 500.

The four-time Grammy winner will be joined by Clayton Anderson and Dustin Lynch. Tickets for the concert go on sale Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. 2017 IMS ticketholders will have the opportunity to buy tickets early. The concert is Saturday, May 27.

Urban’s songs have reached the charts 21 times, most recently with “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” He’s recorded eight studio albums and is the first male country artist to debut atop the all-genre charts in the U.S., Canada and Australia.

Urban has won several awards throughout his career, including eleven Academy of Country Music Awards, a People’s Choice Award and an American Music Award. In addition, he’s been nominated for a Golden Globe.

“Firestone Legends Day has become an awesome way to celebrate the night before the Indianapolis 500 each year and having Keith Urban headline this year’s concert is going to be fantastic,” said IMS President J. Douglas Boles. “Keith’s many chart-topping Billboard hits, along with his appreciation for racing, will give thousands of spectators a can’t miss show to help celebrate the 101st Indy 500 Race Weekend.”

As for the other performers, Clayton Anderson has released three albums and worked with some of the industry’s most talented writers, musicians and producers.

Dustin Lynch hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with his self-titled album. His single, “Cowboys and Angels,” exceeded platinum sales status and ended the year as one of Billboard’s Top 5 Country Songs of 2012.

General admission tickets for the concert start at $40 and access to the Firestone Concert Pit near the front of the stage cost $75.

IMS ticketholders can sign up to receive information pre-sales at this link.

For more information about the 101st Indy 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil, visit the IMS website or call (800) 822-INDY.