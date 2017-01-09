× Mother battling cancer dies week after daughter gets married in her hospital room

AVON, Ind. – A daughter is glad she decided to move up her wedding date to make sure her sick mother was there to witness her vows.

Cheryl Owens, who was battling Stage 4 kidney cancer at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, passed away in her sleep one week after her daughter Kristin got married in her ICU room.

Kristen made the decision to get married sooner and bring the wedding to her mother after learning that her cancer had moved into her lungs.

Before passing Monday, Kristen says her mother was also able to celebrate her birthday and was even surprised by David Frey, the lead singer of the group Sidewalk Prophets. Frey sang “The Words I Would Say” for her.

“It was amazing send off to a great woman and we thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts and words during this difficult time,” Kristen told FOX59. “The whole staff at IU Heath West was amazing too even making her a cake for her birthday.”