Perry Meridian student accused of making online threats arrested by Homeland Security

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) arrested a Perry Meridian student accused of making threats directed at the school district on social media.

According to Perry Meridian Township Schools, the school district found out about the threats on Friday night.

IMPD and DHS investigated the threats, and they identified the source within three hours early Saturday morning.

The school district released this statement on Monday:

Perry Township Schools learned of a social media threat that was made against three of our schools late Friday night. We contacted law enforcement and Homeland Security to investigate. Early Saturday morning, they tracked the student who is believed to be responsible for the threat. The student was taken into juvenile custody. Safety is our top priority, and we will continue to be vigilant in protecting our students. We are thankful to the social media users who saw the threat and notified our district. We also appreciate the efforts of law enforcement and Homeland Security who acted fast to identify the origin of the threat.

