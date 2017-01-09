× Police apprehend man in stolen vehicle after chase on south side

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man after a Monday morning chase on the south side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, Aaron Shaw, 33, was driving a stolen vehicle and tried to get away from police Monday morning. He struck a vehicle on Sherman Drive and Southport Road while trying to get away, though police described the crash as a “fender-bender.”

The pursuit ended on Acton Road, where police arrested Shaw. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital as a precaution.

Police said Shaw’s previous record includes theft and driving on a suspended license.