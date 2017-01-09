× Police make arrest in northeast side Family Dollar robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested an Indianapolis man Sunday in connection with a robbery of a Family Dollar on the northeast side.

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. Sunday at the store located at 4540 Shadeland Avenue.

An employee at the store said the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Charles Archey, left the store in a black Chysler Pacifica. A short time later, a vehicle matching that description was spotted on Sherman at 36th Street. Police followed it to a home on Lasalle Street.

Archey was getting out of the car when officers ordered him to stop moving. He refused and was seen trying to throw an object through the open car window.

Police say Archey tried to pull away while being handcuffed, so officers used a Taser.

An undisclosed amount of money was found in his right front pants pocket. The victim’s cell phone was found on the back seat floorboard and is believed to be what Archey threw out of the car.

Archey faces preliminary charges of robbery.