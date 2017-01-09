RECIPE: Life Vinaigrette

Life Vinaigrette

1/2 cup avacado oil

1/2 cup sunflower oil

1/8 cup Braggs active culture apple cider vinegar

1/8 cup pomegranate juice

1 tablespoon minced Turmeric root

1/2 tablespoon of minced ginger root

2 cloves minced garlic

2 tablespoons of honey

4 large basil leafs

Pinch of cayenne pepper

1 small red onion roasted until mushy

1/2 teaspoon pink Himalayan sea salt.

Couple twists of fresh cracked black pepper

Place all the ingredients in a food processor, or blender and pulse until smooth.

To roast your red onion cut the root side off about 1/4 inch into the onion rub the skin down with vegetable oil cover in tin foil and set on oven rack to roast at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until a pairing knife inserted in it shows that it’s mushy and tender.

Set the dressing aside in a refrigerator friendly pouring device and use throughout the week.

Recipe from Annabelles Garden