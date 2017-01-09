× Swanigan named Big Ten Player of the Week… again

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Big Ten has honored Purdue forward Caleb Swanigan as the conference Player of the Week.

A sophomore out of Fort Wayne, IN, Swanigan notched double-doubles in a pair of Boilermaker wins, on the road at Ohio State (16 points, 11 rebounds) and at home hosting No. 13 Wisconsin (18 points, 13 rebounds). With those performances, Swanigan’s streak of consecutive double-doubles increased to eight, the fourth longest such streak in Purdue history and the longest since the 1965-66 season.

The honor is Swanigan’s fourth Big Ten Player of the Week win this season. In the history of the conference, only Purdue’s Glenn Robinson (five in 1993-94) and Ohio State’s Evan Turner (seven in 2009-10) have won the award more in one season. The Big Ten has awarded a Player of the Week since the 1981-82 season.

Swanigan and the Boilers next travel to face Iowa Thursday night at 9:00 p.m.