× Temperatures on the rise overnight; Brief icing possible before sunrise

FRIGID AIR RETREATS

Ready for a warm up? It is underway Monday with temperatures by 9 pm up nearly 20° from the same time Sunday.

To date there have been as many above normal vs. below normal days since December 1st. The recent cold has driven the January temperature down to nearly 5° per day below normal for the month. This winter is currently running 12 degrees colder than last winter.

The winter temperatures have ranged from 66° (Dec 26th) to -1° December 19th and January 7th.