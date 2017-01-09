Temperatures on the rise overnight; Brief icing possible before sunrise
FRIGID AIR RETREATS
Ready for a warm up? It is underway Monday with temperatures by 9 pm up nearly 20° from the same time Sunday.
To date there have been as many above normal vs. below normal days since December 1st. The recent cold has driven the January temperature down to nearly 5° per day below normal for the month. This winter is currently running 12 degrees colder than last winter.
The winter temperatures have ranged from 66° (Dec 26th) to -1° December 19th and January 7th.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
The transition to milder air will include a brief shot of snow early Monday evening and a slight chance of a spell of light freezing rain after 12 AM.
We are very optimistic that temps will reach and stay above freezing later tonight from Indianapolis west but further east, through 5 – 6 am, some freezing rain could cause slick spot. Temps will rise more slowly there but rise above freezing by daybreak. Motorists use caution if travelling very late tonight and early Tuesday morning.
An additional winter weather advisory was issued just before 10 PM Monday through 8 am Tuesday for a portion of eastern Indiana.
WARMER AND WETTER
Get ready for a extended spell of cloudy, wet weather along with big time temperature swings. Overall a warmer than average pattern this work week with jumps Tuesday and again Wednesday into Thursday.
Late week, arctic high pressure could set up a large north to south temp spread along with a potential rain and freezing rain scenario. Intricacies are and will be for a nearer term forecast and will be worked out as we near the weekend. We will be following trends careful and as always I will update later this week!