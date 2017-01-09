× Warming trend underway, as winds turn gusty and rain chances ramp up!

A cold start but NOT as harsh considering this past weekend’s lows! In fact, a warming trend is already underway and today we may reach above freezing by the mid-afternoon. Also, dry weather holding for now and should remain this way into the evening, as winds turn breezy! Bottom line, a good start to the week!

Later tonight, a light, scattered wintry mix could develop! Especially in our northern counties before warmth and rain chances begin to overtake the area by sunrise. Warmth and wind become the bigger story on Tuesday, as gusts increase to 40-45 mph! Afternoon highs on Tuesday should reach the upper 40s, roughly 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Plenty of rain will be with us off and on from Tuesday through Thursday night. Colder air begins to seep back in by the upcoming weekend and with some overrunning, an icy mix could spell larger problems by Friday night and into early Saturday. This will be watched and we still have PLENTY of time before we reach DEFCON 1 in the weather realm. Look for more updates…