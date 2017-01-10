× Allegiant offering direct flights from Indy to Texas and Florida starting in May

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Days after announcing direct flights from Indy to the east and west coasts, Indianapolis International Airport revealed some new direct flights that will expand travel out of Indianapolis.

Allegiant will soon offer nonstop service from Indianapolis to Austin, Texas, and Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Fla.

The airline said service to Austin will begin on May 19. Flights to Florida start on May 26. The flights will operate twice a week, according to the airline.

Allegiant now offers 11 nonstop flights through Indianapolis.

Mario Rodriguez with the Indianapolis Airport Authority said Austin is one of the top five unserved destinations in Indy. The Allegiant flights will provide “new access” to central Texas and expand the airport’s reach into the west, Rodriguez said.

That’s not the only recent announcement from the airport. Last week, Southwest revealed it would offer flights from Indy to San Diego and Newark starting June 4.