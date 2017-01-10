× Blackmon reaches 1,000 but Hoosiers lose to Maryland

A last-second three pointer from Robert Johnson fell short as Indiana lost at Maryland 75-72 in the Hoosiers first road game in Big Ten play this year.

James Blackmon Jr. led Indiana (11-6, 1-3 Big Ten) with 22 points on the night. With a made three pointer in the second half, Blackmon became the 50th player in IU history to score 1,000 points in his career.

Four Maryland players scored in double figures, led by junior guard Melo Trimble with 18.

The Hoosiers return home for a noon matchup against Rutgers Saturday, January 15. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.