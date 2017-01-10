× Hogsett working to announce new IMPD chief ‘in the next week or so’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said his talks with candidates and top commanders within the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) will lead to the naming of a new police chief “in the next week or so.”

Hogsett is continuing his interviews with applicants, commanders who will serve if called upon and top police officials who have offered their perspectives on the fight against crime.

“I think that their overwhelming collaborative spirit, and cooperative spirit, I think, IMPD is really coming together and working together as well as a law enforcement agency than has been the case in the last several years,” said Hogsett after a meeting of the Criminal Justice Planning Council. “I am impressed by the high level of discussion about community-police relationships, about the high level of discussion about these criminal justice reform efforts that are being made.”

The mayor’s staff had just completed a briefing for the council regarding the Hogsett plans announced last month to reform Marion County’s criminal justice and jail system.

A task force will announce its choice for location of a criminal justice campus to include a jail, sheriff’s office and courts building by the end of the month.

In late December, Troy Riggs announced he was stepping down in pursuit of more lucrative opportunities after four years as Indianapolis’ public safety director and police chief.

Riggs and Hogsett repeatedly warned that Indianapolis’ violent crime increase was years in the making and, consequently, would take many more years to arrest and solve.

“The trends and statistics show that in 2016, for example, we had a little over a three percent increase in the total number of homicides in Marion County,” said Hogsett. “Now contrast that with 2015 and 2014 and 2013 where in one of those years there was a thirty percent increase in homicides, in another one of those years there was a fifteen percent increase in the number of homicides, so we’ve got a long way to go…but I think the trends suggest that what we are doing is starting to have an appreciable effect and I’m cautiously optimistic that in the future people of Marion County will be eminently safer than they have been the last couple years.”