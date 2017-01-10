Semi hits overpass on I-465 northbound at Rockville Road; interstate closed due to debris

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Drivers on the west side of Indianapolis are encountering major headaches Tuesday morning.

All lanes of I-465 northbound were closed at U.S. 36/Rockville Road.

INDOT said a semi truck struck the U.S. 36/Rockville Road bridge, leaving debris from the bridge all over the road. A bridge inspector was en route to the scene.

Indiana State Police said drivers should expect major delays. Traffic is being diverted off at Washington Street. INDOT said drivers should avoid traveling north of I-70 and seek alternate routes.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on 465 southbound in that area. The county health department and a hazmat unit were called to the scene in response to a fuel spill from the crash.

This is a developing story.