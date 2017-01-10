× Possible Salmonella risk prompts Hostess to recall Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies

Hostess Brands, LLC is voluntarily recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Twinkies due to concerns over a possible Salmonella risk.

Hostess says Blommer Chocolate Company, who made the confectionery coating used on the Twinkies, contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products over Salmonella concerns.

No illnesses have been reported and no Twinkies have tested positive for Salmonella. The recall is being done out of an abundance of caution, the company said.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recall only applies to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies (UPC 888109111571), which were only sold in multipack boxes (9 individually wrapped cakes in a box, as pictured). The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar and discount stores, and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are asked to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253.