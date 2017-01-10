× Powerful thunderstorm and non-thunderstorm wind gusts Tuesday; Temperatures dive overnight

GUSTS BEFORE THUNDERSTORMS

Strong winds are still blowing. A windy and wet Tuesday evening but a warmer one. As promised last week, we would have a 50 plus degree temperature rise by Tuesday afternoon going sub zero over the weekend.

At 5 pm, downpours accompany a warm push to 51° but strong gusts persist. A wind advisory is in effect through 8 pm south-central and 10 pm north central Indiana.

Peak wind gust included 52 mph at Anderson and reach 49 mph in Indianapolis. Below an Image from Jay County as a large, dead Ash tree toppled across the highway. (US 27)

POWERFUL WIND GUSTS LATE TUESDAY

A skinny, fast moving line of showers and thunderstorms swept central Indiana and delivered the most powerful January wind gust in Indianapolis in 21 years.

As a cold front neared, thunder and lightning accompanied the front and a wind gust of 62 mph was recorded. A gust of 65 mph was reported to 65 mph in Kokomo.

Other gusts included:

56 mph Columbus

55 mph Greencastle

55 mph Edinburgh

54 mph Frankfort

53 mph Munice

51 mph McCordsville

50 mph Zionsville

A handful of severe thunderstorm warnings were issued, the last expired just before 9:30 pm

BEHIND THE STORMS

Brace for sharp drop tonight, temperatures are falling quickly overnight reaching the upper 20s by daybreak but combined with a brisk wind, a wind chill that dips into the teens by sunrise.

MORE FRONTS

are in the forecast. As quickly as we turned colder overnight, a warm front returns Wednesday night. Rain chances will return along with rising temperatures into Thursday morning. We could wake up to 60° temperatures on Thursday!

Colder air will establish itself again starting Thursday night and entering the weekend.

WEEKEND FREEZING RAIN STILL POSSIBLE

The prospects of icing could return late Friday night into early Saturday morning. We are still monitoring trends. Latest overnight runs are less aggressive with precip amounts and the degree of icing but a hazard still remains possible. We will keep you up to date.