× Report of shots fired on 10th Street prompts lockdown at Arsenal Tech

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say Arsenal Technical High School was on lockdown after a report of shots fired in the area.

The school is located at 1500 East Michigan Street, on the city’s near east side. The shooting was reported in the 1600 block of East 10th Street.

Police said they responded to the area but did not find anything. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.