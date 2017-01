× Warming trend continues to build and so will our rain chances…still eyeing weekend ice!

The overnight wintry ice is moving out and temperatures are steadily building in! Any road problems should be mainly north and east of 465 until the pavement warms above 32°! Although the air temperatures are climbing, the pavement may be lagging behind the next few hours. Shower chances return later this morning and should increase in coverage this afternoon, while temperatures move into the lower 50’s.