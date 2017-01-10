× Wind, rain and possible thunderstorms continue the next couple of days

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Tuesday afternoon! A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas north of I-70 through 8 p.m. and until 10 p.m. for Indianapolis and south as winds gust to 40 and 50 mph. Rain will continue to push through the area this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front. A thunderstorm cannot be ruled out with storm threats being lightning and damaging wind gusts greater than 58 mph. The area in dark green highlighted on this map favors the area for thunderstorms.

Winds will continue to be strong outside of any thunderstorms but will settle down toward early Wednesday morning. It will turn colder tonight with the cold front moving through. Lows will get down to about 30 degrees with patchy fog.

Highs on Wednesday will reach the low to mid-50s and rise through the evening as a warm front lifts back north across the area. Winds will be breezy with gusts to 25 mph. Showers and possible a few thunderstorms are also expected, specifically in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will rise to near 60 degrees early Thursday with additional showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds are still expected. A strong cold front will move through the area during the day Thursday with temperatures in the mid-20s by Friday morning.

With highs in the mid-30s during the weekend and moisture moving through, it’s possible parts of central Indiana see freezing rain, sleet and rain. We’re tracking this threat carefully so check back for more updates! –Danielle Dozier