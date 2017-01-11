× 2 men arrested on drunk driving charges after going around barricades for 465 repairs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested a pair of men who drove around barricades set up for emergency repairs on I-465.

Both men face operating while intoxicated charges. The barriers were set up to protect INDOT crews as they worked on repairs on the Rockville Road bridge, which was damaged when a truck struck it Tuesday morning.

As a result, the northbound lanes of I-465 are closed. The temporary traffic pattern closed the northbound lanes of I-465 and redirected traffic to I-70 East and I-70 West. Drivers were notified by orange barrels, the presence of large utility trucks, message boards, road signs and flashing signs.

Police said the two drivers went around the emergency equipment and ended up in the restricted area of the interstate.

The first incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. State police said Jeremiah Colby, 31, Indianapolis, drove through the restricted area until his car crashed into the back of an INDOT truck. A state trooper arrested him on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving in a construction zone. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for a blood draw before being transported to the Marion County Arrestee Processing Center.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jason Cookerly, 33, went around the barricades on I-465 north near I-70. A state trooper stopped him and arrested him on charges of operating while intoxicated, reckless driving in a construction zone, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct.

INDOT said it hoped to reopen 465 northbound soon, possibly as early as Wednesday.