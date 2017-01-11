Above normal temperatures, strong winds and rainy Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning everyone! Temperatures have dipped below freezing so black ice has developed through out central Indiana. Be especially careful on bridges/overpasses and secondary roads. We are starting off dry this morning but scattered showers will redevelop after lunchtime as a front lifts north through the state.

Rain continues overnight into Thursday morning.

The front will then slide south through the state around midday Thursday pushing the rain south as colder air settles back in.

Today winds will strengthen out of the south 10-20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Drawing in warm air from the south pushing our temperatures above normal.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon and continue to warm up into Thursday morning.

As the front slides south tomorrow around midday temperatures will drop into the 40s by the afternoon.

Icing becomes a concern this weekend. Freezing rain is possible Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night. Travel could become very treacherous.