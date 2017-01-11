× April-level warmth with showers and storms overnight; Temps crash Thursday

SURGING TO 60°

More wild turns and twists in our weather. Tonight the fog will ease as temperatures surge to 60° before midnight. We started at 28° Wednesday and as a warm front lifts north tonight, showers will increase in coverage and intensity – along with a few thunderstorms too. Temperatures are on the rise and will rise to early April levels!

At 10 PM the temperature reached 61° in Indianapolis, making this the 3rd warmest January 11th ever and warmest since 1911’s 60°.

The temp tug-o-war continues but ends soon as much colder air looms to our west.

A cold front will enter northwest Indiana well before dawn Thursday and settle south by noon. Grab the winter coat! It Will start mild if out the door early Thursday but theses temperarue are set to fall sharply through lunchtime and by evening.