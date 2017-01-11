April-level warmth with showers and storms overnight; Temps crash Thursday
SURGING TO 60°
More wild turns and twists in our weather. Tonight the fog will ease as temperatures surge to 60° before midnight. We started at 28° Wednesday and as a warm front lifts north tonight, showers will increase in coverage and intensity – along with a few thunderstorms too. Temperatures are on the rise and will rise to early April levels!
At 10 PM the temperature reached 61° in Indianapolis, making this the 3rd warmest January 11th ever and warmest since 1911’s 60°.
The temp tug-o-war continues but ends soon as much colder air looms to our west.
A cold front will enter northwest Indiana well before dawn Thursday and settle south by noon. Grab the winter coat! It Will start mild if out the door early Thursday but theses temperarue are set to fall sharply through lunchtime and by evening.
MONITORING FREEZING RAIN FOR THE WEEKEND
Colder and drier air will take hold but only briefly entering the weekend. Details are still unclear and will be better defined Thursday and Friday for potential freezing rain.
The early take is still for freezing rain to develop late Friday evening and night over fat south-central Indiana and possible spread north. Slick, icy roads are possible from I-70 south by sunrise Saturday.
Ice accumulation amounts will be on the lighter side and will be better identified over the next 36 hours. At this distance we are confident that even the lightest amounts of rainfall will create hazardous travel into early Saturday morning. I’m posting below the NWS ensemble SREF forecast probability of ice accumulation.
The target is southern Indiana with a 20 – 30% probability of .10″ of an inch or great icing through 7 AM.