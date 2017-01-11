Doctors stress it’s “not too late” to get flu shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The Centers for Disease Control says it’s seeing a spike in flu cases across the country.

Local doctors warn it will likely get worse in the coming weeks.

That’s because now that the holidays are over kids are returning to school and most adults are once again on their regular schedule.

Many Hoosiers spent the past few weeks traveling to visit family and friends, now they’re home and they brought with them new germs that will quickly spread.

The CDC says flu season typically peaks at some point between December-February.

Two Hoosiers have died because of the virus this flu season.

Doctors stress the best defense for the virus is a flu shot.

If you haven’t gotten yours yet, experts say it’s not too late.

“Doing what you can to prevent an illness is much more effective than trying to treat it after the fact,” said Dr. Theresa Rohr-Kirchgraber, a physician with Eskenazi Health.

Doctors recommend everyone six months and older get a flu shot each year.

Medical professionals are also urging people who are sick to stay home from work or school to recover.

This not only helps you to get better, it also contains the spread of germs you’re carrying.