× IMPD searches for person who murdered man, dumped remains near I-465 and US 31

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for the public’s help with their search for the person who murdered an Indianapolis man and dumped his remains on the south side of Indianapolis at I-465 and US 31.

Police began their investigation in October 2016 after receiving a report of skeletal remains in the woods near the I-465 exit ramp at US 31.

The coroner later identified the skeletal remains as Joseph Capps, 23. The coroner said his cause of death was blunt force traumatic injury to the head, and the manner of death was homicide.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to a felony arrest.

If you have information about Capps’ death, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).