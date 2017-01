KOKOMO, Ind. – A man was found dead inside a burning Kokomo home early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 600 block of West Lincoln Road around 3:30 a.m.

Fire crews say they couldn’t get inside the home at first, because the flames were too strong and a portion of the roof had collapsed.

The man’s body was found on a bedroom floor.

The cause of the fire, which caused around $82,000 in damage, is under investigation.