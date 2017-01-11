If you're planning for the future...take a look at your past. Pete the Planner stopped by with how you can influence your future financial decisions by examining patterns of past behavior.
Pete the Planner: Learn from your financial past
-
Pete the Planner discusses ways to avoid bad housing decisions
-
Pete the Planner: Financial progress in December
-
Pete the Planner: Stock Market Ahead of the Election
-
Pete the Planner: Saving your paycheck
-
State attorney general offers program to freeze your credit for free to avoid identity theft
-
-
Pete the Planner: Open enrollment
-
Finding your Power Percentage
-
Which debt should you pay off first?
-
Experts stress importance of aligning fitness goals with your budget as New Year begins
-
Pete the Planner: Kids and holiday excess
-
-
Avoid a Retirement Crisis
-
IN Focus: Panelists discuss Coats selection, this week’s top stories
-
Obama defends his legacy on Twitter