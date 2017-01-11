× Police chase involving suspected bank robber spans several counties, ends in crash on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The pursuit of a bank robbery suspect in Johnson County ended in Marion County Wednesday afternoon after a lengthy chase.

Around 12:45 p.m., the suspect robbed MainSource Bank in Edinburgh. The suspect, who was driving a red Camaro, went north on I-65 as multiple police cars pursued.

As many as 20 cars were involved in the pursuit, which proceeded on the interstate at high speeds. The suspect exited I-65 at Raymond Street and went west on Spann Avenue. The Camaro then crashed just north of the railroad tracks at Bates Street and South Shelby Street.

Police took the suspect into custody. He was “alert and conscious,” police said.

The pursuit and apprehension involved the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and Indianapolis Metropolitan police.