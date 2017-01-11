INDOT says 465 could reopen Wednesday after ‘major progress’ on repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Drivers on the west side will encounter delays Wednesday morning after a crash damaged the Rockville Road bridge over I-465.

The bridge itself is open to traffic, but I-465 northbound is closed and will remain that way for several days between I-70 and 10th Street. You can find detours and alternate routes here. Nate Riggs with INDOT said it's possible northbound 465 could reopen sometime Wednesday because crews have made "major progress" in terms of repairs.

Riggs said he was "cautiously optimistic" that northbound lanes would reopen.

"Crews have been working very, very hard all night, fighting the weather last night, the cold this morning, but that hasn’t slowed them down or stopped them," Riggs said. "We’ve got all four girders removed from the structure, those four damaged girders that were hit yesterday, all of them were removed."

Riggs said crews were still working on the final cleanup.

"We’re gonna have to remove all of the equipment and some of the mess down below, but at this speed, at this rate, barring anything unforeseen, we’re cautiously optimistic that we may be able to open up northbound 465 to traffic sometime today," he said.

According to Indiana State Police, a car-crushing machine on the back of a semi experienced a mechanical failure that caused the machine to raise and slam into the bridge. The impact pushed up the pavement on Rockville Road and dropped concrete onto cars below.

One driver was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after debris crashed through the windshield of her car.

INDOT crews have to tear out the damaged part of the bridge and replace four load-bearing support beams. State police said repair work was proceeding smoothly for the most part, although two drivers went around the barricades overnight, and one car crashed into the back of a repair truck. The drivers were arrested on DUI charges, police said.

“I just checked in with our partners at INDOT, and they are very confident that this is going well so far. Once they get the bridge demolished, and engineers determine it’s safe to get traffic moving through there, then we’re gonna do that,” said Sgt. John Perrine.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“And that’s our goal is to get traffic moving through, so we don’t have an exact timeline because there’s some unknown’s still, but they’re hoping conservatively by the end of this week that we’ll have some lanes open on 465.”

State police are telling drivers to avoid the area unless absolutely necessary.

“Slow down, slow down, and be patient,” Perrine said. “You need to plan your route this morning. If you’re coming to the west side, you need to know there’s going to be traffic on and off the interstate, so plan for that.”