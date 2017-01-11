Restaurant specializing in tacos, mac and cheese coming to downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new fast-casual restaurant specializing in tacos, mac and cheese, and burgers will be coming to downtown Indianapolis by the spring of this year.

The restaurant, called MOFOCO, will move be located at 301 N. Illinois Street, between Le Peep and Subway. The building, which used to house Great Steak and Potato Company, is undergoing a complete renovation and will include outdoor seating on the sidewalk.

It will be the second location for the Monon Food Company, which opened its first restaurant in Broad Ripple in 2012. The Broad Ripple location will also change its name to MOFOCO, a nickname started by patrons.

“The rebranding was an important part of our introduction to the downtown market,” said owner Tim Williams.

Williams say MOFOCO will provide fresh, healthy lunch options for the “weekday warrior.”

“MOFOCO is focused on ‘modern food convenience’ and centers on fresh ingredients and impeccable taste. It’s an abbreviated dining experience focused on our weekday customers’ most crucial need: convenience,” said Williams.

MOFOCO will launch with services specifically designed to accommodate downtown professionals, including mobile ordering, delivery and catering. Offerings include lunch boxes, a mac and cheese buffet, taco bars and more.

The “Street Style” menu is a fusion of West Coast flavor and Midwest comfort, created by Chef Sam Nunery and Williams. It will also include vegetarian and gluten-free options.