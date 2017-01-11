Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing Westfield man who may need medical assistance

WESTFIELD, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Westfield man believed to be in danger.

Police say 73-year-old Phillip Gangwer was last seen in Westfield around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Westfield is located approximately 31 miles north of Indianapolis

Officers say Gangwer is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with balding gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel, blue jeans and black boots.

Gangwer is believed to be driving a Red 2016 Jeep Compass, with Indiana plate HN895.

Police say Gangwer may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Phillip Gangwer, contact the Westfield Police Department by calling 317-773-1300 or 911.