SUV crashes into west side home, missing woman in recliner by inches

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An SUV crashed into a home on the city’s west side Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the crash in the 2800 block of Fredonia Road around 4:30 p.m.

Officers say the 45-year-old driver was coming around a turn, when his vehicle went off the road and into the residence. The SUV reportedly came within six inches of hitting a 65-year-old sitting in her recliner.

Crews at the scene say nobody was injured in the crash that caused around $25,000 in damage.

Police say there is no evidence of any impairment and the driver will likely not face charges.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.