Amazon plans to hire 100,000 people for full-time jobs with benefits

NEW YORK — Amazon plans to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. over the next 18 months. The online retailer says the jobs are full time and come with benefits.

These new job opportunities are for people all across the country and with all types of experience, education and skill levels—from engineers and software developers to those seeking entry-level positions and on-the-job training.

Amazon says it’s expanded its U.S. workforce by more than 150,000 people in the last five years.

The hiring surge comes as traditional retailers cut jobs and close stores. Last week, the Limited said it would close all its stores and Macy’s moved forward with plans to close 68 stores and said it will cut more than 10,000 jobs.