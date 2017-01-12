× Bunker Hill closing in on appointing new town marshal after resignation of entire police force

BUNKER HILL, Ind. – Bunker Hill is a step closer to hiring a new town marshal after its previous one and other members of the police department resigned unexpectedly in December.

According to the Kokomo Tribune, there are three candidates for the position. More than 50 applications were received, with some of them coming from Ohio and Kentucky. The council will hold an executive session next week to interview the final candidates.

The council is likely to appoint the new marshal in February during its regular meeting. Council President Brock Speer said the council will seek a paid, part-time deputy after the budget is approved.

Bunker Hill has been without a police department since December, when town marshal Michael Thomison and four other officers resigned. The officers said they were asked to do unethical things—such as run background checks on other town councilors—and had to share one set of body armor.

Thomison also said he and other officers were threatened if they didn’t comply with the wishes of council members.

Town officials denied the allegations about illicit activity but admitted they had disagreements with Thomison over several issues, including a lack of funding for the police department. They said the resignation of the police force was a “shock” and said “it has never been the goal to dismantle or otherwise endanger the town police department or officers.”

The Miami County Sheriff’s Department has been assisting in police duties while the town works to hire a new marshal.