Cat found bound, burned in Crawfordsville cornfield

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. - Crawfordsville authorities are looking for whoever poured gasoline on a cat and set her on fire Wednesday night.

The female cat was found bound by a rope and burned in a cornfield near the Crawfordsville Municipal Airport off West 500 South.

Retired firefighters Steve Wright said he was at home watching TV when he noticed a flame shoot up from the field about three to four feet high.

The cat’s paws were tied with rope, she was drenched in gasoline, and a type of firecracker laid on it, but didn’t go off. Animal care workers think the cat survived because it was laying in a puddle and that probably helped put out the fire.

Witness Steve Wright recalled seeing the cat's condition.

“Very, very quiet. And it was moving slightly but being bound it couldn’t move much. And it was just the look in the eye of the kitten,” said Wright.

The cat is at Purdue Animal Hospital and alert. Tonight, Crawfordsville authorities are looking for a small silver-colored SUV with a black fender.

The Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County is paying for the cat's medical expenses which are already nearing $1,000. If you'd like to help them with their medical expenses, click here.